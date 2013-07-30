Handmade Greeting Cards Breaks the Traditional Rules by Being More Personal Than Being Impersonal

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- The leading designer of handmade cards, Handmade Greeting Cards has finally broken the Traditional rules from being impersonal to personal by launching new special personalized cards. The management noted that the move to make their products more personal was inspired by the tremendous growth in the company’s customer base as well as the need to tap into the unexploited potential that personalized cards can offer. Relationship experts have hailed the move, noting that the company will boost its profile among the residents by being the first company to break away from traditional rules. Handmade Personalized Cards has been in business for some time now offering a wide range of beautiful unique hand crafted cards that cover all major occasions. In case you are looking for luxury handmade cards that illuminate their meaning in a special, clear and concise manner, feel free to visit Creating Special Moments



The unveiling of the new personalized cards comes at a time when the demand for hand crafted cards that illuminate their personal meaning in a special, clear and concise manner is skyrocketing. Customers wishing to establish long lasting relationships with their spouses, siblings, parents, relatives and colleagues will have something to smile about after the announcements. This is due to the fact the company has gone ahead to craft cards in a more personal touch with messages that have long lasting impacts to recipients. Unlike the existing cards that conveys, ‘just to say I care’ message in a more general and impersonal manner, the new cards are more direct, personal and create major impact to the recipients-something that many senders crave for.



About Homemade Greeting

Homemade Greeting cards has been in operation for a very long time offering a wide range of beautiful unique hand crafted cards that cover all major occasions. They have in store cards for birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, parties, graduations just to mention but a few. According to reports the new personalized cards will come at reduced prices in order to attract many customers. The Company has also got a team of hand crafters that have vast experience as well as passion to design cards that will cement the relationships with your recipients. This among other factors makes the company your most ideal choice when purchasing handmade cards. For more information on custom birthday cards and other personalized cards feel free to visit, Creating Special Moments.



