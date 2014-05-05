Hand.me Puts Their Most Popular Tea Light Varieties on Sale for Mother's Day on Amazon

Carson, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- High quality tea lights retailer HanHand.me has recently announced the discount codes for their exclusive Mother’s Day sale on two of their most popular tea light variety. Their long lasting high performance tea lights are a popular choice of candle lovers all year around and this year they have given their buyers the opportunity to avail an amazing discount on the 100 pack Hand.Me unscented tea lights and 100 pack Hand.Me rose scent tea lights as they celebrate a special day for Mothers. As a brand Hand.me cares deeply about their customers and the people special to them, their premium quality tea lights are great as gifts or to create a special ambiance when lit on a special day.



Mothers play an important role in an individual’s life; they tirelessly nurture, encourage and weather their children. Each year Mother’s Day is celebrated to commemorate and acknowledge all that our mothers have done for us. On this day children openly express their love and appreciation to their mothers and in observance of this day Hand.me has declared a special sale on the 100 pack Hand.Me unscented tea lights and 100 pack Hand.Me rose scent tea lights. The offer is running 50% off promotion for Mother's Day; the code is effective immediately until 11.59PM on 11 May 2014.



Hand.Me Rose Scented Tea Lights Discount Code:



The scented heart shaped tea light candles have been manufactured by hand using the finest quality of plant wax resulting in at least a 2.5 hour guaranteed long burning which is smooth and smoke free. The candles give off a delicate rose scent as they burn off. The Hand.Me Rose Scented Tea Lights are especially suitable as a gift to mothers who enjoy aromatherapy and the smell of roses, the scent is pleasant and a firm favorite among women. The discount code for the scented tea lights: “JUST4MUM”. The candles are available at: http://www.amazon.com/Hand-me-Tea-Lights-Valentines-Substitute/dp/B00HUGPQF6



Hand.Me Unscented Tea Lights Discount Code:



The unscented tea lights discount code: “ILOVEMUM” is for the premium quality 100 pack Hand.Me unscented tea lights, these candles are handmade using plant derived wax which provides smokeless and lead free burn. These candles are versatile and can be used for a large variety of purposes, making them suitable both as a Mother’s Day present or for decoration and alleviating the ambiance of a space. The candles are available on: http://www.amazon.com/Hand-me-Tea-Lights-Unscented-Substitute/dp/B00HUJXF4M



Both the Hand.me products are available on their Amazon.com store.



About Hand.Me

Hand.Me is an online retailer and manufacturer of high quality tea lights and various other products supplied through their Amazon.com page.



For more information visit: www.Hand.Me or visit their Facebook page: http://facebook.com/handdotme



Media Contact:

Email: info@hand.me

Address: 861 E. Sandhill Ave, # 89483, Carson, CA, 90746, U.S.

Phone: +1 310 598 2208

http://www.hand.me/