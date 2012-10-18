Hands-on Industrial Skills Training by Scientific Management Techniques Delivers Rapid Productivity ROI

Londonderry, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- Scientific Management Techniques’ (SMT) industrial skills training program is a hands-on, 100% demand-driven program. The program is particularly effective in an environment where education and industry work together to address and solve the skills shortage. The curriculum has been built by and for industrial operations professionals over the last four decades.



SMT has delivered this training in manufacturing facilities globally for many years. Industrial companies suggested that community colleges embrace SMT's curriculum and methodology; productivity improvement validates that the training system meets an organization's objective by moving training off-site.



SMT’s training curriculum incorporates the use of over 200 hands-on training aids that replicate conditions found in industry. Students learn using the same tools, components, and systems encountered in the manufacturing facility. Manufacturers are able to customize the program by choosing units most specific to the training needs and objectives. SMT can assess incumbent workforce by identifying strengths and weaknesses; it is then able to deliver targeted training based on the data. Conducting post-training assessments quantifies the effectiveness of training and provides hard data used to build the training return-on-investment model.



Scientific Management Techniques, www.scientific-management.com, has delivered industrial skills training and assessment services for four decades. There are two primary objectives when providing industrial training:



… deliver highly effective training that immediately impacts productivity, and



… deliver the training quickly and efficiently returning manpower back to production as soon as possible



SMT achieves these objectives due to the demand-driven curriculum design and the extensive use of over two hundred (200) hands-on training aids. The on-going skills shortage mandates this robust curriculum and training methodology; it translates efficiently into formal education as schools work with industry to identify effective training solutions creating workers with the required skillsets. SMT continues to deliver training in industrial facilities and works closely with schools and community colleges.



About Scientific Management Techniques

Scientific Management Techniques is the global leader in performance-based skill assessments for industry. The assessment capabilities, together with demand-driven skills training program, are used in manufacturing and education organizations in thirty-one countries to solve the skills shortage and drive industrial productivity.



