Handtrucks4less.com Magline Dealer Offers Variety of Configurations

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Handtrucks4less.com is a dealer for Magliner, offering great prices and service since 1983. The company offers a variety of Magline products including handtrucks, collapsible hand trucks, heavy duty hand trucks, foldable hand trucks, and beverage delivery trucks. The Magliner 2-wheel hand truck is available in 1,000 different configurations by mixing and matching components making it ideal for any use. The most intriguing hand truck Handtrucks4less.com carries is the Magliner Convertible Hand Truck it goes from two wheels to four wheels in seconds.



The weight capacities for each hand truck range from 350 pounds to 1000 pounds. Hand truck can be custom made to fit material handling needs. The Magliner bottled water hand truck saves time and energy and sore muscles. The Rock-n-Roller Collapsible Hand Truck or as the manufacture refers to them Hand Cart is very unique due to the fact they can be used in 8 different positions.



Magline, Inc. (http://magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



About Magliner

Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. Magline is a proud Association member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



