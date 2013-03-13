Handyortenkostenlos.net Offers iPhone Tracking App for Germany

Stuttgart, Baden-Württemberg -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Since mobile phones started to include GPS systems which allowed people to use mapping applications and take advantage of localizing services such as Facebook check-ins, people have been finding other applications for the software. These have been astonishingly varied, and one of the latest and greatest is the ability to track a user by finding information on the location of their mobile phone. As individuals almost always have it on their person, it makes finding loved ones and friends easier than ever. Handyortenkostenlos.net has developed an app for this purpose that is one of the most popular on the market.



The app works by allowing users to grant access to their GPS information to other users of the app, and request GPS information from other users. They can then find out where the phone is located at any time, day or night. The advantages of such an app stretch much further than this initial and most common use however. The app has been used to locate stolen phones, make deliveries to that location and to keep tabs on children at play. If someone is lost when trying to meet up, finding them becomes a simple matter, rather than a series of increasingly frustrated phone calls.



These applications have made Handy Orten’s app hugely successful in Germany, where they already looking at developing new applications for the technology.



A spokesperson for Handy Orten explained, “We’ve worked hard while developing this app to make it as intuitive and easy to use as possible while leaving it open to a wide variety of uses. The idea is that once the application is out there with the general public they will naturally discover more applications for it than we can anticipate, but as they do so they will naturally also find its limits, and that’s when we begin improving the service with new features to meet these needs. Already dating applications are in development where users can share their location in order to meet singles near them for spontaneous dates. Things like this inform the future of our app.”



About Handyortenkostenlos.net

Handyortenkostenlos.net provides customised mobile tracking solutions in Germany. We have our own apps for the same and we provide a free trial before switching over to a pay per use plan. We are an established player in the market with this being our 5th year in operation. For more information, please visit: http://www.handyortenkostenlos.net/