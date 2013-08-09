Hanging Pictures Is Quick and Easy, Thanks to Hang It Perfect (TM) from Innovative Tools Inc.

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Innovative Tools Inc., a company that strives to invent easier ways for people to complete many of the most put-off household projects, has recently announced the invention of Hang It Perfect (TM), a tool that will allow anyone to hang a picture perfectly on the first try. A simple video on how to hang a picture on the company’s website, innovativetoolsinc.com, shows just how easy it is to use this handy tool.



As anybody who has ever tried to hang a picture, painting or photograph knows quite well, it can be a challenging and frustrating experience. Most of the time, it requires at least two people to complete the job—one to determine if the picture is level and the other one to hang it up. As a result, many people put off the task of hanging pictures, resulting in bare walls that are boring and unattractive.



Now, thanks to the Hang It Perfect tool, anyone can quickly and easily align, position and hang all sorts of items on the wall. From pictures and paintings to mirrors, shelves, towel bars, wine racks and even flat-screen televisions, the Hang It Perfect can handle it all.



“Your friends will ask you who you hired to hang your pictures,” an article on http://innovativetoolsinc.com noted, adding that the Hang It Perfect works on all picture hanging hardware, including sawteeth, D rings, wires, eyehooks and more.



“They will never believe that you did it yourself in under two minutes using our three simple steps – align, level, hang. Designed to save you time, money and aggravation, the Hang It Perfect allows you to have the beautiful walls you've always envisioned.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about the Hang It Perfect is welcome to visit the Innovative Tools Inc. website at any time; there, they can read about the product, watch the instructional video, and check out the positive customer testimonials from people who already own it.



“It took my husband two weeks, to hang eight pictures (and they were still crooked). —I did one in just 2 minutes and it is perfectly straight,” wrote a homeowner in a review.



About Innovative Tools, Inc.

Innovative Tools Inc has been inventing simpler ways to tackle the most procrastinated household projects since 2011. For example, the new "Hang It Perfect" helps people perfectly mount anything that hangs on their wall, in 2 minutes or less. The "Hang It Perfect," saving time, money, and stress, is available both online and in stores. For more information, please visit http://innovativetoolsinc.com/



Innovative Tools Inc

190 E 5th Ave

Naperville, IL 60563