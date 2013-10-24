Hangover Salvation Announces 60,000 Free Sample Giveaways

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- The best way to avoid hangovers is to stop drinking, but the temptation for drinking alcohol is hard to resist. A number of companies from all over the world offer hangover pills with various types of ingredients. The online store HangoverSalvation.com provides a new and improved pill named Salvation, which offers to prevent or mitigate hangover like symptoms cause by the consumption of alcohol. The pill is produced with a blend of valuable extracts, vitamins and minerals, and hence it offers to help prevent damages arising from alcohol consumption, including hangovers. This company has also announced 60,000 free sample giveaways; people can try and test these samples for themselves before making the final purchase decision. Hangover Salvation was introduced into the market after continuous research and proven studies into its ingredients, ensuring satisfaction and a quality product.



The online store HangoverSalvation.com offers Salvation capsules in three different boxes, which include one box with 10 packets for $29.95, two boxes with 10 packets each for $49.95, and five boxes with 10 packets each for $99.95. Prospective buyers can easily place orders online by adding the selected item to the cart provided. The capsules are said to comprise scientifically proven quality ingredients like Prickly Pear Extract, Resveratrol, Selenium, Chromium, S-Adenosyl-Methionine (SAMe), N-Acytl-Cysteine (NAC), Glycine, Zinc, Vitamin E, B12 (Cobalamin), Vitamin B9 (Folic Acid), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine), Vitamin B1 (Thiamine), and Vitamin C. They have also chosen compounds of the highest quality and highest bioavailability. These ingredients aid in eliminating the symptoms of hangover, offer liver support, and reduce the damage that occurs from the consumption of alcohol.



“After months of research, we finally came up with the concept for Salvation, combining ingredients scientifically proven to relieve the negative effects of a hangover and prevent the damaging effects of alcohol.” – Hangover Salvation



The Salvation capsules are suggested to be taken an hour before alcohol consumption. The blend of valuable vitamins and minerals present in each capsule offers to reduce the damage caused be alcohol consumption and aid in helping with existing problems caused by alcohol. All orders placed online will be shipped to countries all across the world at reasonable rates, and the products are expected to reach the customer within seven business days. New users can go through the tabs How it Works and Testimonials to gain an insight into the quality of the product offered by this service provider.



To get more information about Hangover Salvation free samples, visit http://hangoversalvation.com



About Salvation

Salvation is prepared and distributed to by HangoverSalvation.com. Containing scientifically proven ingredients aiming to reduce the damaging effects of alcohol and severity of hangover symptoms.



Media Contact

Hangover Salvation

Address: 848 North Rainbow Blvd #3167

Las Vegas, NV 89107

Tel: 8779766250

Email: pressrelease@hangoversalvation.com

URL: http://hangoversalvation.com