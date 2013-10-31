Hangover Salvation Hits the World with Scientifically Proven Ingredients

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Drinking alcohol may result in the occurrence of a series of dangerous and life threatening health issues, even though it is difficult for people to abstain from this bad habit. A majority of drinkers are completely aware of the negative effects caused from alcohol. The website HangoverSalvation.com has introduced a new and improved hangover capsule, which aims to prevent or mitigate the damaging effects of alcohol consumption, including hangovers. Prospective customers will be provided with samples completely free via the sample form without even being charged for shipping. Only customers from the United States will benefit from this offer now, but later the manufacturer hopes to offer a similar promotion to other countries.



The list of scientifically proven ingredients used in the production of Hangover Salvation pill is provided on the website HangoverSalvation.com. It mainly contains Vitamin C, Vitamin B1 (Thiamine), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine), Vitamin B9 (Folic Acid), Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin), Vitamin E, Zinc, Glycine, N-Acytl-Cysteine (NAC), S-Adenosyl-Methionine (SAMe), Chromium, Selenium, Resveratrol and Prickly Pear Extract (Opuntia Ficus-Indica). These ingredients are combined to offer valuable liver support and reduce hangover like symptoms, while also mitigating the damaging effects of alcohol consumption.



Furthermore, the chosen ingredients are guaranteed to be of the highest quality with the highest bioavailability. These Salvation pills are exclusively available through the online store at hangoversalvation.com.



“Simply take both capsules approximately an hour before drinking – and no matter how many bad decisions you make – at least you won’t have to worry about your hangover.” – Hangover Salvation



Potential customers can place orders online and will be provided with full tracking information. The product is offered in one box with 10 packets for $29.95, two boxes with 10 packets each for $49.95, and five boxes with 10 packets each for $99.95. The website recommends users to take two capsules (one packet) approximately an hour before consuming alcohol in order to achieve optimal results. All ingredients in Hangover Salvation are backed up and referenced by studies and journals that demonstrate they are a suitable option to reduce the damages of drinking alcohol and may help with existing damage caused by alcohol.



To get more information about the new hangover pill, visit http://hangoversalvation.com/howitworksAbout hangoversalvation.com



The website HangoverSalvation.com offers a new and improved pill for mitigating alcohol induced damage and the severity of hangovers. Salvation capsules contain ingredients scientifically proven to offer liver support.



Media Contact

Hangover Salvation

Address: 848 North Rainbow Blvd #3167

Las Vegas, NV 89107

Tel: 8779766250

Email: pressrelease@hangoversalvation.com

URL: http://hangoversalvation.com