Hank Williams Jr. Shoots Monday Night Football Theme Video with Orlando's Finest 2012

11/06/2012 -- Football fans aren't the only ones ready for some Monday Night Football. Although recently revoked from airplay, Hank Williams Jr. and ESPN chose the location of the shoot for the Monday Night Football theme to be recorded at Orlando's own Full Sail University. The shoot employed both Full Sail and ESPN staff in a full production complete with pyrotechnics.



The shoot also featured the cheerleaders of Orlando’s own Orlando City Soccer as Hank Jr’s back-up dancers. The backup band not only boasted Gibson artist Jimi K. Bones on guitar, but Orlando’s own locally based ska band, Teflon Don as the backing band for Hank Williams Jr.



While the Monday Night Football theme song has since been removed from the air by ESPN because of colored political remarks made by Hank Jr., Central Florida continues to boast of their local acts.