Saunas.com Announces 10% off on Select Hanko InfraRed Saunas

Sandpoint, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Saunas.com, a popular and trusted online outlet for high-quality saunas, has recently announced a 10% discount on select Hanko InfraRed Saunas. Hanko™ is a leading name for InfraRed Saunas that use a ceramic and carbon composite emitter mechanism in its Infra-Wave heating system. This technology is known for providing maximum relaxation.



The advantages of using the infrared sauna technique are direct and long-term, and this prominent online saunas outlet offers these benefits through its highly-advanced models of infrared saunas for home. The offered sauna range has been manufactured by some prominent companies, while customers will find these hi-tech sauna models easy to assemble, use and maintain. Aside from this, upon purchasing infrared saunas, saunas.com gives its clients a low price guarantee, free consultations and free shipping on orders over $250. Highlighting a special aspect of the low price guarantee, a representative from the company, Jason Guerrettaz, CEO of United Commerce Group, Owner of Saunas.com, mentions, “Our low price guarantee is good for up to 15 days after purchase. To redeem a low price guarantee, before or after you've made your purchase, simply contact your representative at 800-906-2242 and provide the URL of the website with the advertised price, or fax a copy of the ad or quote to 949-528-3607.”



Saunas.com is committed to offering helpful customer services and high-quality saunas for home as well as for commercial purposes. The company’s website has been developed in a user-friendly manner so that potential buyers can browse product features and make transactions easily and safely.



About Saunas.com

SAUNAS.COM, owned by the United Commerce Group, Inc., offers a complete home sauna experience providing portable saunas, far infrared saunas and steam rooms. They provide everything needed for the ultimate home sauna, infrared sauna or steam room experience. Browse and buy top-of-the-line residential and commercial sauna rooms, pre-built infrared saunas, steam generator units, or a pre-built sauna kit (build yourself), sauna plans, sauna heaters, and sauna equipment and accessories manufactured by industry leaders at below retail prices.



To learn more, please visit http://saunas.com/infrared-saunas/hanko-ir.html