Hannah's Oboes Celebrates 14 Years of Matching Musicians with Their Perfect Instrument

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2012 -- Hannah's Oboes is celebrating 14 years of helping musicians world-wide find their perfect instrument. No matter if you're a beginner or a seasoned veteran, Hannah can match you up with a quality new oboe or used oboe/English horn. Hannah is truly “nurturing the legacy of music daily”.



About Hannah's Oboes

In 2013, Hannah's Oboes will be the 14th year that Hannah Selznick has been offering her global guidance to those learning the instrument. She stocks quality instruments, offers free consultations for prospective buyers, and even allows clients to try out the instrument for one week before making a commitment. Her knowledge mixes perfectly with a helpful, gracious attitude that stuns and marvels her clients. Drawing form 40 years of playing experience, Hannah is able to effectively match a player to an Oboe in a way no one else can!



“My mission is making quality Oboes, English horns and Oboes d'amore accessible and affordable for aspiring players of all ages so their experience will be positive and successful,” says Hannah. She guarantees all of her instruments will be in top condition, and will be playable upon arrival. With her speedy email replies and free, no obligation consultations, it's no wonder that Hannah has been dubbed “The Oboe Fairy”.



There are glowing testimonials throughout the website, including this one from Nancy of Ohio: “She sent me a wonderful oboe to try and sent many extras to help me decide if I could really play, and I absolutely love it! I bought the oboe and I play everyday. Hannah's professional, kind service eased my fears and her continued support is wonderful. I highly recommend her, young and old, just starting or reconnecting to a passion of music that never grows old!”



For 14 years, Hannah has helped the world get in touch with their musical side. To learn more about Hannah, her instruments, and how she can help you and yours find your perfect match, visit her website at http://www.HannahsOboes.com.



About Hannah Selznick, The Oboe Fairy

Hannah Selznick is an English horn soloist and oboist with the Musicanova Symphony Orchestra of Arizona, a proud member of the International Double Reed Society, as well as being an instructor and free-lance performer. She and her company sponsors many music programs throughout the US and the world – this includes the San Juan Puerto Rico Oboe Workshop, The Kinshasa Symphony of the Congo, and the Metropolitan Youth Orchestras of Central Alabama. She is dedicated to her art, and finds great satisfaction in opening others to the possibilities found in music.



