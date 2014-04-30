Hansen Land Brokers Announces Scenic 1,246-Acre Ranch Property for Sale

High River, Alberta -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Hansen Land Brokers is pleased to announce today that the FM 2 Ranch, a 1,246-acre property, is now available for sale. Located 25 minutes from downtown Calgary, the land has undergone extensive preparations for future development, and the Municipal District of Foothills has indicated that this land and its location are ideal for a phased country residential development of 1,200 units. The property contains an estimated 4.5 to 5.5 million cubic metres of gravel deposits, and water licenses of 600 acre/feet have been attached to the land, which currently sit “in good standing.”



A portion of the Bow River runs through the area, giving it a 3.2 kilometer frontage. The new South Health Campus Hospital lies a few minutes to the north, and several golf courses offer ready-made recreational amenities for a new development.



About Hansen Land Brokers

Hansen Land Brokers is a High River-based brokerage firm owned and operated by Shawn Hansen. Formerly Rural Properties Limited, Hansen renamed it to the Hansen Land Company in 2000, affiliating it with Harry Lively and Lively Real Estate of Nanton. The company has since been rebranded to its current name.



Hansen Land Brokers has enjoyed considerable success, including some of Western Canada’s largest land sales. The company has been involved in the sale of the Maurice King Estate, an internationally publicised auction that sold 5000 acres of Southern Alberta’s Porcupine Hills, as well as the sale of the Historical Kirk Ranch at Radium, British Colombia.



To learn more about this land sale, interested parties are invited to contact Hansen Land Brokers via phone at 1-888-652-7212 or email at hansen@hansenlandco.com.