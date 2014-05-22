Hanwood Holdings Travel Blog Hits the Internet with Jeff Sterling at the Helm

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Jeff Sterling, the bestselling author of ‘The Other Way Around’, has recently unleashed a new travel blog called Hanwood Holdings onto the World Wide Web to rapturous acclaim.



The brand new website – which has already attracted a great deal of attention from travel communities all over the world – was primarily established as a travelogue that will detail Mr Sterling’s two year expedition around the world in 2014 and 2015.



In addition to Mr Sterling’s ‘Notes From The Road’, the Hanwood Holdings travel blog will also feature a range of generic travel articles and insightful information aimed at would-be travellers and tourists, all of which will be underpinned with Jeff Sterling’s unique brand of humour and analysis – and of course the occasional rant or two!



As well as providing articles from Mr Sterling, Hanwood Holdings will also open its doors to guest authors and guest blogs in a bid to create a more inclusive sense of community.



Speaking about the new Hanwood Holdings website, Mr Sterling said: “I am truly excited about what lies ahead for Hanwood Holdings – I’ve got so many great articles and fantastic ideas in the pipeline.



“My aim is to create an amazing community that will become the number one resource for people looking to travel anywhere in the world.”



Jeff Sterling is best-known for his travel journal come novella ‘The Other Way Around’ which achieved worldwide fame in the late 1990s and was described by the Sunday Times as a “rollicking read that will well and truly open your eyes”.



He currently resides in South London with his wife and four children.



To learn more about the Hanwood Holdings travel blog – and to peruse its range of travel articles and information - visit the website at http://www.hanwoodholdings.net. Alternatively, keep updated with the latest blog posts and more by following Hanwood Holdings on their range of social media platforms.