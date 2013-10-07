Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Hanyang Engineering Co. - Company Capsule market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Hanyang Engineering Co. - Company Capsule" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, financial ratios, key competitors, financial analysis as well as key employees.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Hanyang Engineering Co."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Identifies crucial company information about "Hanyang Engineering Co." along with major products and services for business intelligence requirements.

- Provides key ratios on company's financial performance.

- Identifies key employees to assist with key business decisions.

- Provides annual and interim financial ratios.



ReasonsToBuy

- Enhance your understanding of "Hanyang Engineering Co."

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding customers' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

- Qualify prospective partners, affiliates or suppliers.

- Acquire up-to-date company information and an understanding of the company's financial health.



Key Highlights

Hanyang Engineering Co. (Hanyang Eng) is an electrical and electronics services provider based in South Korea. The company provides ultra high purity piping utility and equipment for semiconductor and display, industrial plant, gas and petrochemical plant, solar energy plant, aerospace; and nuclear power facilities. It also provides central chemical supply systems and total chemical management systems. In addition, Hanyang Eng offers designing and construction services of semiconductor production equipment to UHP gas supply system, process cooling water piping, waste gas treatment system, waste water treatment system, and vacuum system. The company provides total chemical management systems for storage, transportation, inspection, supply, collection, and processing of chemicals. It was founded in the year 1982. Hanyang Eng is headquartered in Hwasung-si, South Korea.



Companies Mentioned



Hanyang Engineering Co.



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