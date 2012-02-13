Hao Nguyen of Westminster, CA Partners With Clean Green Nation

Westminster, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Hao Nguyen, a green professional based in Westminster, California.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Nguyen will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind power, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education.



Nguyen’s role at Clean Green Nation will be as a resource for information on green living and an outlet for purchasing eco friendly area products. His topics will focus primarily on clean energy Westminister, CA, placing emphasis on untapped wind power potentials and the importance of solar in Westminister CA.



"California is a hotbed of green energy and eco friendly living,” says Nguyen. “The number of people who have made the conscious decision to adopt a greener lifestyle astounds me. I think that with an open resource, like Clean Green Nation, more people will begin to realize the importance of switching to eco friendly energy sources in California. After all, the state has an abundant source of natural resources, like sunlight and wind, that make its renewable energy programs widely accessible to homeowners living here.”



In addition to providing eco friendly products, like rechargeable batteries, Clean Green Nation is dedicated to education when it comes to green living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By educating citizens on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy.



"I think that if we work together and utilize all of our resources, we can build a sustainable culture that is no longer dependent on fossil fuels to function in daily life,” says Nguyen. “People tend to think that adopting cleaner, greener alternatives is a rigorous and inconvenient task; however the truth couldn’t be more different! With all of the advancements made in renewable energy technology and other eco friendly industries, living greener is no more difficult than making the conscious decision to choose a sustainable lifestyle."



Nguyen will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://haon.cleangreennation.com.