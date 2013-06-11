Happily Never After: New Book Imparts Powerful Tips on Dealing with Life's Adversity

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Mona thought she had it all; the man of her dreams, a lifetime of happiness and the perfect white wedding. However, just days before they were due to meet at the altar, her Fiancé broke off the relationship and left Mona torn to pieces. Having fought through the darkest period of her life and emerged stronger than ever, Mona is now dedicating her life to other women seeking solace in their own lives, through a compelling new book.



‘Happily Never After’ is more than just a memoir; it’s a potentially life-changing guide map for those whose hearts have suddenly been left lonely.



Synopsis:



Hi, my name is Mona and I am a real person just like you. I used to trust people that I shouldn’t have. I used to believe liars. In the past, I used food to mask my pain. I used to think that no one would or could ever love me. I don’t any more. This is my story from victim to victor, from naïve to knowledgeable, from tragedy to triumph.



Come along with me, and I will tell you what happened, how I survived and how you can survive and learn to learn to thrive no matter what pain and heartache comes your way. Come along with me, and I will tell you how I learned to create my own ‘happily ever after’.



The book gives readers a wealth of tools and tips on how to learn to forgive, improve self-image, accept being single and childless into their older adult years and how to deal with rejection.



As the author explains, being ‘stood up at the altar’ is worse than most would imagine.



“It is one of the most painful situations to overcome. Not only are you heartbroken, but you also have to deal with the embarrassment that comes with the public nature of the breakup and address any financial ramifications. Once you begin to process everything that you just experienced, it is imperative to remember that you will survive this traumatic ordeal,” says Mona.



Continuing, “I want to show people that they can rise from the ashes and return to their relative normal. Granted, it isn’t easy, but it can happen.”



Critics praise their author for her diligent attempts to help others. With the book’s popularity expected to soar, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies of the book as soon as possible.



‘Happily Never After’ is available now.



About the Author:

Mona is a motivational speaker and life coach whose goal is to promote the empowerment of people by ensuring that everyone has an opportunity to achieve their dreams through the enhancement of their emotional, social and spiritual health.