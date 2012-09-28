Happiness Genes: New Book Seeks to Unlock the Positive Potential Hidden in DNA.

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- According to Dr. James Baird, true lasting happiness is not generated from things and conditions that always change, but from within us. He explains the concept in his latest book, “Happiness Genes: Unlock the Positive Potential Hidden in Your DNA”.



Official synopsis:



You have a Constitutional right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. And every day thousands of advertising images seduce into believing that happiness can be bought. But put away your wallet away. Happiness is at your fingertips, or rather sitting in your DNA, right now! The new science of epigenetics reveals there are reserves of natural happiness within your DNA that can be controlled by you, by your emotions, beliefs and behavioural choices.



Happiness Genes: Unlock the Positive Potential Hidden in Your DNA examines the nature and source of happiness from ancient times to the present. It presents research in biology and epigenetics that show DNA contains genes for natural happiness and your ultimate well-being. Happiness Genes instructs you:



- How to switch on your happiness genes, creating a biological cascade of well-being.

- Cutting-edge research in microbiology, genetics, and epigenetics

- A 28-Day Natural Happiness Program



Happiness Genes proves a definitive link between science and spirituality. It shows how you are biologically wired for natural happiness.



As the author explains, Happiness Genes are easier to activate than one may think.



“Happiness Genes are genetic and are activated with every altruistic act. Why we don't do this naturally is that we have a genetic priority and our altruistic level is low in priority. Our high priority is our survival or competitive genes,” says Dr. Baird.



He continues, “The way to change priorities is to turn off our survival/competitive genes using epigenetic mental acts. Epigenetics is a hot new science that is being researched in most of the major medical organizations. The book provides a 28 day program to increase the expression of our altruistic acts.”



About James D. Baird, PhD

James D. Baird, PhD,Ã‚Â is passionate about science and spirituality, an engineer and researcher who has studiedÃ‚Â happiness for more than 20 years. Baird holds a Ph.D. in Natural Health and is the author of three books: The Happiness Plan, The Modern Christian s Happiness Plan, and The Mindful Meals Diet.



