Happy Feet Plus Opens Their Ninth Retail Store in South Tampa, Florida

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- Happy Feet Plus, specializing in Footwear for Healthier Feet, has just announced the opening of their ninth shoe store on Florida’s West Coast in South Tampa. Situated on the SW corner of Kennedy Blvd. and Dale Mabry Hwy, the new South Tampa location carries a wide range of high quality comfort footwear, including Birkenstock sandals, shoes and clogs.



There are currently more than 30 different foot ailments that have the potential to inflict foot, knee and back pain. A large number of these issues stem from years of neglect or abuse. Fortunately, many of them can be treated with the proper footwear.



All nine shoe store locations provide customers with a complementary digital foot scan to reveal all of their pressure points and arch type and how they relate to any foot, knee or back pain. This allows the store’s professional staff to locate and recommend the optimal comfort shoe and/or arch support for each person’s unique needs.



According to Happy Feet Plus founders Jacob Wurtz and Jane Strong, “Many people are amazed how much better their feet, knees and back feel when they put on one of the many brands that properly support their feet - which in turn properly aligns the knees, hip and back. At Happy Feet Plus, we aim to assist people in finding the perfect pair of comfort shoes and are so pleased to add to our retail store locations.”



Happy Feet Plus carries a large selection of well-known footwear brands, including Birkenstock, Birkis, Mephisto, Orthoheel, Finn Comfort, Dansko, Ecco, Taos, Aravon, Cravings, Aetrex and Naot.



Additionally, the company exclusively offers Kenkoh Massage Sandals. These revolutionary sandals feature hundreds of massaging “fingers” that aim to restore a person’s natural balance and help them regain function and eliminate pain. Happy Feet Plus customers who have purchased these sandals have reported relief from migraines, low energy, stress, heel pain, foot pain, back pain, sciatica, arthritis, varicose veins, bone spurs and much more.



The company believes that by utilizing healthier footwear, people have the ability to limit their medical problems and increase their level of comfort.



The new Happy Feet Plus is located at 109 S. Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609, and is open seven days a week, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.



For more information about the new South Tampa Happy Feet Plus, visit http://www.HappyFeet.com



About Happy Feet Plus

For 27 years, Happy Feet Plus has been offering health and comfort footwear to people throughout Florida and the nation. The company features nine retail locations on the West Coast of Florida and an extensive e-commerce site at http://www.happyfeet.com, which has served the entire country since 1995. HFP is like a health food store for the feet.