Happy Hanky Announces Partnership with Stop the Clot to Raise Awareness

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Founder Colleen Corcoran from Happy Hanky is proud to announce that Happy Hanky is partnering with Stop the Clot, which helps raise awareness about blood disorders. This is one of three non-profit organizations that Happy Hanky has dealt with including CONKERR Cancer, Philabundance, and now National Blood Clot Awareness. They are more than happy to be helping out when it comes to raising awareness.



All of the proceeds from the exclusive handmade selection of handkerchiefs will be given to the Stop the Clot organization that is very near and dear to not only the founder of Happy Hanky, Colleen Corcoran, but her family as well. The reason being is that her future sister-in-law has been diagnosed with multiple pulmonary embolisms in her lungs. The illness is known to be a silent killer, which is fatal to 1 in 3 who are diagnosed with pulmonary embolisms. In having said that, Happy Hanky’s owner Colleen made it her mission to partner with Stop the Clot in order to get the word out there about blood disorders.



Their exclusive one of a kind handkerchiefs are for both men and women and it is for a great cause. Happy Hanky is working on spreading awareness through their exclusive collection of handkerchiefs, and is looking for others to show their support. The non-profit organization is dedicated to detecting blood disorders in its earliest stages to get the proper treatment before any life threatening clots occur. Happy Hanky urges those who may know a friend or loved one suffering from a blood disorder to support the Stop the Clot organization or if one just happens to be a fan of handkerchiefs and is looking to support a good cause.



About Happy Hanky

Happy Hanky and The HANK was founded by the one and only Colleen Corcoran as her love for collecting handkerchiefs started at the young age of seven. She has more than ten years of experience in the Visual Merchandising and Marketing industry resulting in the thriving success of Happy Hanky. Colleen enjoys finding new unique restaurants and food to try, collecting cocktail rings and browsing for antiques. Her first hanky was from her first Holy Communion and the collection amounted to over 150 pieces by the time she was in college.



Clients can contact them by submitting their retailer information in the form on the site so that they can offer wholesale pricing on the Handkerchiefs. To learn more visit http://www.happyhanky.com