Happy Hanky Thanks More Than Gifts in Marlton, NJ for Display

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- Just in time for the Christmas holiday, Happy Hanky would like to thank “More Than Gifts” in Marlton, NJ for their display of handkerchiefs in their store. Happy Hanky is well known for their wedding handkerchiefs, and they also now have personalized handkerchiefs that are on display for those who are looking for a unique gift for the upcoming holiday season.



Happy Hanky makes it affordable for those who can’t seem to think of a special gift to find that one of a kind handkerchief. For those who are looking for something fun to collect or already do, Happy Hanky has a grand selection of wholesale hankies that are perfect for anyone in the family, whether it may be a grandmother, daughter, sister, and even dad or brother for their suits. With Happy Hanky’s new display, one can obtain ladies handkerchiefs without having to wait. With their neatly folded appearance they are quite attractive, also showcasing each and every one.



For those who are looking to buy handkerchiefs online, they can also check out what Happy Hanky has to offer in a variety of different prints and colors available to suit everyone’s style. Not only can they be used to accent an outfit or a man’s suit, but they also can be framed and used for decorating. With that being said, one can obtain handkerchiefs online and now in the store display.



About Happy Hanky

Colleen has worked in the Visual Merchandising and Marketing industry for more than ten years. She loves cocktail rings, antiquing, finding new places to eat, and spending time with her husband Jeff, and their son. She began collecting hankies when she was in college and counted over 150 pieces in her collection. Clients can contact Happy Hanky by submitting their retailer information in the form on the site so that they can offer wholesale pricing on the Handkerchiefs. To learn more visit http://www.happyhanky.com