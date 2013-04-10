Happy Hanky Wants Handkerchief Lovers to "Think Pink" with Their New Line of Handkerchiefs Now Available This Spring 2013

Marlton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Be sure to be in the pink this spring season, and whether it is an outfit essential or some basic accessories, pink doesn’t always have to be extremely feminine. Happy Hanky has just the right combination of pink and hard colors that will be perfect for anyone to wear. Light or hot pink, it seems to be a natural color for the springtime, bringing everything back to life. Happy Hanky wants everyone to pack away their dark dreary colors for the winter and break out with something new this spring, as they also want handkerchief lovers to “think pink” with their new line of handkerchiefs now available this spring, 2013.



Pink seems to be a big hit all around as the spring fashions had the feminine color waltzing down the runways of many high end designers such as Phillip Lim and Oscar de la Renta. The proud owner of Happy Hanky, Colleen Corcoran enjoys coming up with fresh new designs for handkerchiefs. Having pink colors intertwined with navy blues and black give it that edge for men and women who are looking to spice it up without the traditional girly girl frill. In fact, their new After Hours Happy Hanky is both sassy and sweet, making it the perfect addition to any new handbag.



As many begin to fill their wardrobe with new spring and summer additions, shoppers begin to be on the look out for new trends, and Happy Hanky has just the thing. The handmade handkerchiefs can be used for anything from dressing up a suit for the upcoming wedding season, or as a gift for someone special for no reason at all. The After Hours handkerchiefs allow those to stay current with the latest fashion trends and still have a warm subtle tone to their outfit. Check out Happy Hanky’s latest spring additions for the perfect pop of color.



About Happy Hanky and The HANK

Happy Hanky and The HANK was founded by the one and only Colleen Corcoran as her love for collecting handkerchiefs started at the young age of seven. She has more than ten years of experience in the Visual Merchandising and Marketing industry resulting in the thriving success of Happy Hanky. Colleen enjoys finding new unique restaurants and food to try, collecting cocktail rings and browsing for antiques. Her first hanky was from her first Holy Communion and the collection amounted to over 150 pieces by the time she was in college.



Clients can contact them by submitting their retailer information in the form on the site so that they can offer wholesale pricing on the Handkerchiefs. To learn more visit http://www.happyhanky.com