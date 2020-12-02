Happy Holidays from VAULT with Massive Crypto Giveaways

Riga City, Latvia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2020 -- The holiday season is starting early at VAULT! To celebrate the growth and expansion of VAULT Investments platform the project is listing many quality projects with its Coin Packs feature. The project is happy to announce a month of giveaways for the communities. Big thanks to all participating projects for donating coins to support the giveaways! There are included ULG, BCE, SSS, FDR, SFD, KFX, PGO, NTRN, EGG, KONJ, PHR, GAU, TPWR, HCA, COLX, and VAULT. A total of sixteen projects will be giving away coins for the big holiday giveaways promotion.



These giveaways will happen weekly on Twitter for nearly a month. Be sure to follow @VaultInvest on Twitter and get ready for the first giveaway starting today!



All of the projects participating in the giveaways offer Coin Packs on the VAULT platform, and they are happy to be partnering with such a large roster of quality projects. The future is bright with VAULT!



Coin Packs



Coin Packs are an investment option that allows VAULT platform users to purchase a predetermined amount of coins OTC at a set price. As is often the nature of OTC sales, these prices are more favorable than what is available on the open market (for the number of coins bought). Coin Pack sizes are predetermined to be financially reasonable for investors of all budget sizes. This feature is also offered to projects, which can utilize these OTC sales to fundraise for project development. All listed projects on the VAULT Investments platform can add Coin Packs as an easy way for investors to buy their coins with BTC on VAULT.Investments platform, contact Ian at VAULT for more information!



To start investing with Coin Packs, simply open a VAULT Investments account and deposit BTC!



About Cryptoshib

Criptoshib tries to keep crypto enthusiasts updated with the latest happenings and stories from the crypto world. We try to post stories about projects and people of the crypto and blockchain communities from around the world.



Media Contact



https://cryptoshib.com/vault-massive-crypto-giveaways/