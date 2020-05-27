Happy Kombucha Announces the Launch of Barrel Booch Kombucha

Eastbourne, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2020 -- Happy Kombucha announces the launch of a new product called Barrel Booch Kombucha. This kombucha drink is bespoke and is hand crafted in small unique batches by our expert brewers and not mass produced. This allows us to create a vibrant flavour high in live bio cultures with all the goodness and flavour you would expect to have in a high quality kombucha probiotic drink.



We are pleased to announce the continued sales of our famous Starter Kits to keep you happy and ensure plenty of goodness during the lockdown. Happy Kombucha specializes in the development of culture, all –natural, and with a wide variety. Also, Happy Kombucha offers delivery for its products.



Happy Kombucha is regulated by the Eastbourne act and is completely consistent nourishment enlisted organization. It incorporates utilizing UKAS confirmed labs to test our ingredients to check the security and observing frameworks, confirming Happy Kombucha meets all the guidelines required and that our items are safe to use.



Happy Kombucha has a variety of Live cultures and kits for all tastes. Every culture is grown and treated individually until packed and sent to clients.



