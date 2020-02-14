Happy Kombucha Proudly Presents Organic Award Winning Readymade Kombucha Range

Eastbourne, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- Happy Kombucha's resounding brand for live cultures takes another luminary step by launching its Organic Award Winning Readymade Kombucha range. The detailed list of Kombuchas, few already sold out, is available to be ordered at https://happykombucha.co.uk/collections/ready-made-kombucha



As the brand assures ultra-quality, complete description and ingredients of each product are open to the public view on the website. Readymade Kombucha range offers variety of heavenly tastes and serves as an exact replacement of mass produced coffee or tea. Happy Kombucha promises that lifeblood at heart in making all their products is, of a healthy nation.



Happy Kombucha has been a home of high quality and not only the products but the catalogue of Happy Kombucha is super healthy, as it homes a variety of the products. The ranges of Kefir grains and Probiotic drinks have already gained ground in the market. There is a long list of the products in every range but longer are numbers of satisfied and happy customers.



"We always believe that making your own Kombucha is the best way to make Kombucha part of your life," said Michelle Holborn, Owner of Happy Kombucha. "However, if you are short on time or just looking to give Kombucha a try, we now stock a range of yummy Organic award winning Kombucha and coffee Kombucha," she added.



Truly believing on live cultures, Happy Kombucha goes an extra mille, by helping people in breeding their own rich cultures at home. The brand offers supply of a new range of vegetable sprouting kits and highly medicinal herbal teas. The distinctive feature of brand that makes it stand-out in the market is display of information menu. All the instructions, awareness and advice are disseminated through blogs/articles and videos. A customer can easily equip himself with thorough knowledge of the industry, certifications and products from the website.



Happy Kombucha has been producing the finest quality live cultures and starter kits for making fermented foods at home for over 10 years. They have used this experience to grow the happiest and largest Cultures. The brand distinctively offers a huge range of exclusive kits and soon to be Soil Association Certified Cultures. For in depth details or booking orders, visit https://happykombucha.co.uk/



