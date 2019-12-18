Happy Kombucha – Salt Lamps for Christmas

Eastbourne, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2019 -- With many of their customers already ordering salt lamps for Christmas presents, Happy Kombucha has now restocked their Himalayan salt lamp collection, ensuring that there's not only enough for everyone, but also making sure that they are including as many impressive designs and styles as possible!



Himalayan salt lamps have definitely grown in popularity over the past year, with many people realizing the heath benefits that they offer, including their abilities to purify the air which we breathe.



What is even better is that many of the Himalayan salt lamps from Happy Kombucha are now available at reduced prices, with many different sales and discounts now going-on site-wide.



All of the natural therapeutic Himalayan salt lamps available from happy Kombucha can be seen on their website here, where it is also possible to find many other styles of Himalayan salt gifts, including but not limited to cooking utensils and body care products!



About Happy Kombucha

Happy Kombucha is the UK's number one supplier of Organically grown Scobies and brewing equipment designed for brewing kombucha tea, incredibly passionate about growing the kombucha tea drinking community. Anyone looking to buy pre-made kombucha, brewing equipment or anything else related such as vegan kefir should visit the Happy Kombucha website right away where they will definitely be able to find everything that they are looking for and more.



PR Contact

Company name: Happy Kombucha

Website: https://happykombucha.co.uk/

Contact person: Michelle Holborn

Contact number: 01323 730091

Email: info@happykombucha.co.uk

Address: Happy Kombucha

Unit 5

White Knights Business Park, Hammonds drive

Eastbourne

BN23 6FB

UK