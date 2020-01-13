Happy New Year from Cool Experts

Cedar Park, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2020 -- AUSTIN, TX—Surveys show the most popular new year's goals include physical and fiscal fitness, but many people forget to add home improvements to 2020 resolution lists. This year, Cool Experts reminds families to plan for overdue home repairs and updates—before they become full-fledged emergencies. With the help of experienced HVAC technicians and home maintenance professionals, Central Texas residents can plan ahead for heating repair in Round Rock, TX, while checking off to-do lists and increasing home appeal.



Home Improvements That Boost Home Value



According to Reader's Digest's "31 Home Improvements That Will Double the Value of Your Home," projects like these deliver enjoyment and return on investment:



- Adding or renovating a bathroom

- Replacing old floors with allergy-proof materials

- Knocking out walls to increase open space

- Turning basements to entertainment zones

- Adding eco-friendly features

- Painting entry doors

- Updating countertops

- Making over the garage



RD.com also suggests creating a smart home, complete with intelligent lighting, security cameras and HVAC equipment. When it's time to make heating and AC systems smarter, trust Cool Experts for high-tech HVAC services. Though air quality and climate systems are mostly invisible to occupants, their performance is essential for productivity and comfort. Residents can upgrade houses and stretch home improvement budgets with Cool Experts' cost-effective HVAC replacement, smart thermostats and heating repair services in Cedar Park, TX.



Resolve to Catch Up on HVAC & Air Quality Maintenance



Home climate maintenance isn't particularly sexy, but heating repair in Round Rock, TX, delivers high-performance results. Well-maintained furnaces last longer, save money and ward off winter's chill. When indoor air quality is a problem, Cool Experts also provides indoor air quality assessments that pinpoint contaminants and eliminate allergens.



Cool Experts thanks homeowners who participated in the company's 2019 UV light purifier giveaway! The winner, chosen this month, will receive a high-tech air purifier that neutralizes odors and sanitizes air. For more giveaways and seasonal specials, families can follow Cool Experts on Instagram and Facebook.



About Cool Experts

Cool Experts is recognized throughout Austin-Round Rock for its HVAC expertise, air quality savvy and five-star customer service. Trusted for heating replacement and heating repair services in Cedar Park, TX, the team's NATE-certified technicians arrive on time and guarantee satisfaction. For just $59, clients receive a heating tune-up and gas leak test. To keep HVAC systems healthy throughout 2020, Cool Experts also provides HEPA filter installation and air quality evaluations. Call 512.790.5715 to join the Comfort Club and save on spring and fall inspections.