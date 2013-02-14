Happy Valentine's Day from Shelea - Vocalist Sheléa Releases Her New Single "Love the Way You Love Me"

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- Vocalist Sheléa (shuh-LAY-uh) releases her new single "Love The Way You Love Me" with Breath of Life Records via CEN/RED Distribution, a division of Sony Music. “The power and precise vocal delivery of the ballad…”as described by Singersroom, “…is a magnet for two people reciprocating l-o-v-e. ” After experiencing some writer's block during the creation process of "Love The Way You Love Me," Sheléa explains, "It's been quite rewarding to see how it strikes such a deep emotional chord with listeners."



The full depth of Sheléa's talent will be revealed with the release of her debut album in the spring of 2013. The title track "Love Fell On Me" was chosen as the musical theme for the film Jumping the Broom (Angela Bassett, Paula Patton, Mike Epps) and features the iconic Stevie Wonder on harmonica. The album encompasses a classic blend of soul, R&B, and jazz, and captures the true essence of romance.



You can also hear Shelea sing lead on "Break The Chains," the official anthem for the global movement to stop violence against women with One Billion Rising (Rosario Dawson, Jane Fonda, Robert Redford, Jessica Alba, Debbie Allen) on February 14, 2013.



About Breath of Life Records:

The Next Generation division is designed to produce and promote new artists in contemporary gospel, R&B, jazz and accapella music genres.



