Happy-Wheels.org.uk Becomes the Go to Site for Happy Wheels Enthusiasts

One of the most popular flash games at the moment is Happy Wheels: a physics based game available on Happy-Wheels.org.uk. In Happy Wheels, players lead characters on various wheeled vehicles through challenging obstacle courses. The objective is to keep the character alive for as long as possible, or until the player reaches the end of the course. This is incredibly challenging, as the physics of movement in the game have been designed to present significant problems in leading the characters to the end.



As well as allowing visitors to play Happy Wheels in both standard and wider screen formats, Happy-Wheels.org.uk contains a wealth of editorial content related to the game. There is a full Happy Wheels review, which discusses the finer points of the game in some detail.



Site visitors who are struggling with this challenging game will benefit significantly from the comprehensive strategy section, There is also a section discussing the differences between each playable character, and the game situations where they can be most effectively be employed.



Some of those who play the game for the first time will no doubt be left with questions, and the FAQ section seeks to clear up any confusion surrounding the game. The most common questions about Happy Wheels are answered clearly and succinctly.



A spokeperson for the website said: “Happy Wheels has taken the world by storm over the last couple of years, and it's not hard to see why it's so popular. This is a fun game for everyone; whether you're a child or an adult, male or female, there's no doubt that you'll be able to kill a bit of time by playing this awesome (and addictive) game!”



