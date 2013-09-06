HappyDogsPlay.com Offers a Unique Collection of Safe Dog Toys and Provides Tips for Making Your Home Safe for Your Dog

Roswell, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Following standards set for children's toys in the Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act of 2008 (CPSIA), HappyDogsPlay.com only sells dog toys that are manufactured by companies who independently test their toys for safety and care about the well-being of your dog. When new products arrive in stock, HappyDogsPlay.com tests them with an X-Ray Fluorescence device that detects whether there are high levels of Lead, Mercury, Cadmium and Chromium in the toy. Additionally, all toys found in the collection are made from plant-based materials or safe synthetic fabrics instead of wool or leather.



“Our goal is simple, we want to make sure that the toys our dogs play with are safe and can't harm them in any way,” says Kath Quinn, owner of HappyDogsPlay.com. “Scientists believe that exposure to chemicals is to blame for many of the health problems seen in dogs and cats including high cancer rates. Many of the vinyl toys sold for dogs contain phthalates which can be linked to kidney and liver problems in dogs.”



When children's toys were found to have high levels of lead contamination, the CPSRA put safeguards in place to protect children from hidden dangers in their playthings. Unfortunately, dog toy manufacturers do not have to prove the chemicals used during the manufacturing process are safe for pets, which is why HappyDogsPlay.com does their own independent testing.



“We owe it to our dogs to make sure whatever they put in their mouth is safe,” Quinn says. “We go through painstaking measures to ensure that every toy sold on our website is eco-friendly, non-toxic, environmentally friendly and of course fun.”



HappyDogsPlay.com offers the following tips to keep your dog safe from hazards around the home:



1. Use non-toxic, mild household cleaning products.

2. Provide your pet with a fresh supply of spring or filtered drinking water.

3. Use stainless steel feeding bowls or ceramic bowls that are lead-free.

4. Feed natural, human-grade food and treats that are preservative free and contain no by-products.

5. When needed, use environmentally-friendly pest control products around your home and yard.

6. Don't allow your pet to play with vinyl and plastic toys.



For more information on HappyDogsPlay.com's mission and to see their full line of safe dog toys, visit their website at http://www.happydogsplay.com.