Haptic Technology Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025: Immersion, Synaptics, Haption

Key Players in This Report Include,

Immersion Corporation (United States),ON Semiconductor Corporation (United States) ,Senseg Oy (Finland),Texas Instruments Incorporated (United States),Ultrahaptics (United Kingdom),SMK Corporation (Japan),Microchip Technologies, Inc. (United States),Synaptics Incorporated (United States),Precision Microdrives Ltd. (United Kingdom),Cypress Semiconductor (United States),Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd. (United States),Alps Electric Co., Ltd (Japan),Nidec Corporation (Japan),Haption S.A. (France),Force Dimension (Switzerland)



Brief Summary of Haptic Technology:

Haptic Technology refers to technology that interfaces the user with a virtual environment via the sense of touch by applying forces, vibrations, and/or motions to the user. It stimulates tactile sensation using tactile or forces feedback mechanisms. It usually deals with tactile feedback which recreates the sense of touch by applying force, vibrations, or motion to the user. As per the sources, by 2022, the haptic technology for smartphones and small consumer devices will reach USD 20 billion. Future applications using haptic technology include holographic interaction, biometric haptic, and e-commerce. Although haptics technology is still in its nascent stage, it has immense potential to bring about drastic improvements in human interactions with the virtual world. With an increase in investments in advanced technologies the adoption of haptics will revolutionize the world.



Market Trends:

- Demand for Haptic Technology in Virtual Reality Applications



Market Drivers:

- Increased Use Of Haptic Technology In Healthcare

- Growing Penetration Of Head-Mounted Display Devices

- Demand for Software as Services (SaaS)



Market Opportunities:

- Growing Use As Assistive Technology For The Blind

- Increased Demand From Education & Automotive Industry



The Global Haptic Technology Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Gaming, Engineering), Feedback (Tactile, Force), Component (Hardware {Actuators, Drivers, Microcontrollers, Other}, Software)



Regions Covered in the Haptic Technology Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea,

Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



