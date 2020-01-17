Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- Global Harbor Deepening Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing capital structure of the Global Harbor Deepening Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Boskalis, Van Oord, Jan De Nul Group, DEME, Hyundai Engineering & Construction, Penta Ocean Construction, China Harbor Engineering, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock & Toa Corporation.



Harbor deepening is a service required for digging activities, particularly in ports and harbors for various purposes. Harbor deepening finds its applications in capital deepening, trade maintenance, urban development and coastal protection.

The key market players in the harbor deepening market are based out in Europe, however, they operate in international waters. Major projects of these players are in the Middle-East due to the constant demand from the oil & gas sector. Along with trade maintenance, urban development coastal protection activity is also contributing substantially in the harbor deepening market growth, mainly in the countries with a limited land area such as Singapore and Malaysia, and countries with along coastline and prone to flood and waterborne calamities.

The Study is segmented by following Product Type: , Underwater Deepening & Partially Underwater Deepening



Major applications/end-users industry are as follows: Government Organizations, Private Organizations, Mining & Energy Companies & Oil & Gas Companies



Some of the key players/Manufacturers involved in the Market are – Boskalis, Van Oord, Jan De Nul Group, DEME, Hyundai Engineering & Construction, Penta Ocean Construction, China Harbor Engineering, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock & Toa Corporation



If opting for the Global version of Harbor Deepening Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



