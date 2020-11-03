Harborside Inc. (OTC:HSDEF, OTC:HBORF) Investor Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on November 9, 2020

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2020 -- A deadline is coming up on November 9, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Harborside Inc. (OTC: HSDEF, OTC: HBORF).



Investors who purchased shares of Harborside Inc. (OTC: HSDEF, OTC: HBORF) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: November 9, 2020. Harborside Inc. stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Harborside Inc. (OTC: HSDEF, OTC: HBORF) common shares between July 2, 2019 and August 12, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between July 2, 2019 and August 12, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Harborside had undisclosed material weaknesses and insufficient financial controls, that Harborside's previously issued financial statements were false and unreliable, that Harborside's earlier reported financial statements would need restatement, that as a result of the foregoing and subsequent reporting delays, Harborside's Canadian stock trading would be suspended, that Harborside downplayed the negative impacts of errors and delays regarding its financial statements, and that as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Those who purchased shares of Harborside Inc. (OTC: HSDEF) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



