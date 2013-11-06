Harbortouch America Now Offering iPad Tableside Solutions with Their Point of Sale Systems

Omaha, NE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Point of sale (POS) systems provide an all-in-one, easy to use machine to help restaurant and retail store owners and managers effectively run their business. While the inventory or menu can be tracked, hours can be clocked, and reservations can be made—all on the same device—conducting transactions and working in the restaurant business has never been easier. Now, to help with the ordering process and to ensure servers never get an order wrong again, Harbortouch America is announcing they now have a tableside iPad available for their customers who turn to POS systems.



The iPad provides restaurant servers with a touchscreen menu at their fingertips. When an order is placed, the server simply touches the dish or meal that was ordered—displayed on the iPad—and it is automatically transferred back to the kitchen. This piece of technology will make dining out a better experience for both the patron and the restaurant. With the iPad tableside ordering system from Harbortouch America, patrons will experience less mistakes and won’t have to worry about whether their order was brought back to the kitchen. It also saves the hassle of having to repeat themselves as the servers write their order down.



For the restaurant workers, utilizing the iPad tableside service allows for more turnover in the restaurant as the service is quicker. This means more revenue for the restaurant with the ability to seat more tables and extra money for the servers who are taking care of the patrons. When announcing specials, servers can use the iPad to show pictures of a finished meal; guests can be more likely to buy a dish after they’ve seen what it looks like. This handheld device is, in effect, a mini POS system, where conversions can be tracked, a tab can be made—with split checks an option for groups—and menu items can be edited or modified to include special prices.



The iPad ordering system from Harbortouch America makes the process of ordering and eating out more pleasant and is beneficial for all parties involved. For more information about the tableside ordering system to go with a POS system, please call 1-888-404-3356 or visit the website today.



About Harbortouch

Harbortouch has everything a person needs when it comes to restaurant or retail businesses that are in need of POS systems. These systems are necessary when it comes to keeping customers happy and running an organization smoothly. Their high performance technology allows for an efficiently run system at an affordable price. As one of the largest POS companies in the United States, they are proud to have handled over 110,000 accounts throughout the nation. They continue to keep up to date with the latest technology so that their POS software is of the highest quality. To learn more please visit http://www.harbortouchamerica.com.