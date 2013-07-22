Harbortouch America Now Offering POS Systems for Liquor & Spirits Stores

Omaha, NE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Old-fashioned registers can be confusing and extremely limited in their ability to process transactions correctly. They can also be an overall annoyance for employees who use them and the customer waiting on the other end. What’s more, they lack the ability to track and manage inventory correctly, and when it comes to older POS systems for wine & spirits stores, they often lack the ability to accurately verify the ID and thus age of the individual who is purchasing the liquor, wine, and spirits. Already a leading provider of many other POS systems throughout the country, Harbortouch America is now offering state-of-the-art POS systems for liquor, wine, and spirits stores.



With an efficient POS system, wine, liquor, and spirits retailers will be able to easily keep up with brands they do and do not have, keep up with any large and special orders, as well as make sure that their inventory is at full capacity. The last thing any store owner wants is to run out of their top-selling products. With a properly implemented POS system this will no longer be an issue. What’s more, there are many more features beyond just tracking inventory and making transactions. Monitoring reports for employee hours, having a customer database, printing advanced reports, and more can all be done with a POS system from Harbortouch America.



The professionals at Harbortouch America have worked with a countless number of companies on the implementation and utilization of advanced POS systems. From installation to instruction, their professionals will be able to do it all for a company no matter how big or small they are. An added perk is that the company also allows the lines of communication to be open at all times, and they will have a professional standing by when something goes awry with one of their POS systems. To hear more about the company and the POS systems they offer for wine, liquor, and spirits retailers please visit their website, or call 1-888-404-3356 for more information.



About Harbortouch

Harbortouch has everything a person needs when it comes to restaurant or retail businesses that are in need of POS systems. These systems are necessary when it comes to keeping customers happy and running an organization smoothly. Their high performance technology allows for an efficiently run system at an affordable price. As one of the largest POS companies in the United States, they are proud to have handled over 110,000 accounts throughout the nation. They continue to keep up to date with the latest technology so that their POS software is of the highest quality. To hear more please visit www.harbortouchamerica.com.