Harbortouch America Now Offering POS Systems for Pizza Shops, Delivery and Quick Service Businesses

Omaha, NE -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- Harbortouch America is pleased to announce that they are now offering POS systems for pizza shops, delivery services, and quick service businesses. Business owners can use the award-winning Harbortouch POS System to manage their business more effectively and efficiently than ever before.



A wide variety of features are included in the Harbortouch’s Quick Service Software. The mapping and directions feature will allow delivery services to make their deliveries more efficiently. Along with the mapping feature, the Quick Service Software also includes driver and management, caller id integration, order entry and ticket entry, flexible menu pricing and coupons/discounts and customer and order tracking.



The goal of the POS system is to save small businesses money while automating their daily operations and increasing profitability with its time saving features. Harbortouch America employs certified technicians who are able to provide complete on-site installation and training for clients. Providing prompt service around the clock, Harbortouch also offers support services 24 hours a day and 7 days a week.



The Quick Service and Delivery Business POS Systems include a touch screen monitor which allows business owners to assign drivers to specific orders. The receipt printer allows drivers to print directions to a specific location on receipt paper. With advanced caller ID integration, managers can manage incoming calls. By using the contact information and order history feature, managers can assign each call to a new order in a single step. The Quick Service and Delivery Business POS System stores a customer’s database, making it easy for direct marketing or to assign each customer with a loyalty program.



Customers interested in the Quick Service and Delivery Business POS System can request a demo by visiting the Harbortouch America website.



About Harbortouch America

Harbortouch America has everything a person needs when it comes to restaurant or retail businesses that are in need of POS systems. These systems are necessary when it comes to keeping customers happy and running an organization smoothly. Their high performance technology allows for an efficiently run system at an affordable price. As one of the largest POS companies in the United States, they are proud to have handled over 110,000 accounts throughout the nation. They continue to keep up to date with the latest technology so that their POS software is of the highest quality.



To learn more please visit http://www.harbortouchamerica.com.