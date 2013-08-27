Harbortouch America Now Offering POS Systems for Restaurants

Newcastle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- For restaurant owners wishing to upgrade from a traditional cash register to a point of sale (POS) system, Harbortouch America is now offering POS systems to restaurants and hospitality venues. This easy-to-use, all-in-one system allows restaurants to keep track of daily business transactions. Harbortouch is offering training to employees and onsite installation with a support team on-call to handle any software issues that may arise. Every system comes with a lifetime warranty to make the purchase worry free.



With the advancing technologies, old-fashioned cash registers are a hassle and can receive the attention that employees should be giving the customers. With the restaurant POS system from Harbortouch, a cash drawer, touchscreen monitor and an ability to swipe credit or debit cards is included. The POS system will make the job of the host or hostess easier as it efficiently tracks the making and canceling of reservations.



Customers will no longer receive the wrong entree or have their order misplaced as the POS systems come with handheld devices so servers can punch in orders right at the table. Restaurants will receive top-of-the-line POS terminals that make the complications of working in a restaurant seem nonexistent. A terminal at the bar will enable the bartender to scan an ID to verify its authenticity. With the Lighthouse Feature installed, owners and managers can access the transactions and conversations from any computer with internet access.



What’s more, the POS system will change the prices for specials and happy hour deals while possessing the ability to track discounts or refunds. To keep the kitchen and cooks up to the minute on orders placed, a kitchen video system terminal enables the servers to relay orders as they come in. The Harbortouch POS system comes with all the accessories a business may need to operate smoothly and efficiently. To get more information about Harbortouch America and its products, call 1-888-404-3356.



About Harbortouch

Harbortouch has everything a person needs when it comes to restaurant or retail businesses that are in need of POS systems. These systems are necessary when it comes to keeping customers happy and running an organization smoothly. Their high performance technology allows for an efficiently run system at an affordable price. As one of the largest POS companies in the United States, they are proud to have handled over 110,000 accounts throughout the nation. They continue to keep up to date with the latest technology so that their POS software is of the highest quality. To hear more please visit http://www.harbortouchamerica.com.