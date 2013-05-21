Harbortouch America Now Offering Restaurant & Hospitality POS Systems

Omaha, NE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- For those who manage and operate an extremely fast-paced restaurant or other hospitality business, it is extremely important that they have the latest POS system software available on the market today. For this reason, Harbortouch America is now offering restaurant and hospitality POS Systems to those restaurants that are looking to transition themselves to having a better business model and improve their production. Not only will having restaurant POS software decrease the amount of time it takes to place an order, but it will boost the overall efficiency of the restaurant as well as give restaurant owners and managers a new level of control over their day-to-day operations.



While switching from a traditional cash register may sound difficult, Harbortouch America helps to decrease that stress by offering installation and training. In fact, onsite training is included with all of their POS systems, along with 24-hour customer support. So, for those restaurants that are open late nights or around the clock, a customer service representative from Harbortouch America will always be available to help with any issues, questions, or concerns that arise with their POS systems.



With a restaurant POS system from Harbortouch America, managers will reduce the amount of paperwork that has to be done at the beginning and end of their shifts, as detailed sales reports can be analyzed and printed, and perhaps the best advantage, the transactions will be done at a much faster pace than ever before. The efficiency and flexibility a restaurant will gain with a POS system can be endless. For those who are interested in hearing more about Harbortouch America’s restaurant POS systems please visit http://www.harbortouchamerica.com, or call 1-888-404-3356 to speak with a consultant.



About Harbortouch

Harbortouch has everything a person needs when it comes to restaurant or retail businesses that are in need of POS systems. These systems are necessary when it comes to keeping customers happy and running an organization smoothly. Their high performance technology allows for an efficiently run system at an affordable price. As one of the largest POS companies in the United States, they are proud to have handled over 110,000 accounts throughout the nation. They continue to keep up to date with the latest technology so that their POS software is of the highest quality.