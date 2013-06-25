Harbortouch America Now Offering Retail Point of Sale Systems

Newcastle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Harbortouch America, a company that is in the business of offering reliable POS systems, has just announced that they are now offering retail point of sale systems. Any retail business owner, whether it is a public or privately held company, may run into issues with keeping track of money, have issues with credit and debit card transactions, may miscalculate what’s in their inventory, and may also run into issues with employee time slips. Therefore, having a properly functioning state-of-the-art POS system is essential to ensuring that everything goes smoothly, and all inventory is accounted for. What’s more, Harbortouch America is a company that also offers onsite training, and they will have someone available twenty-four hours a day in case any issues should arise with their software or technology.



One of the major issues that retail stores run into is keeping track of their inventory and products. By using a POS system from Harbortouch America, businesses will be not only be able to monitor their inventory, but they will also be able to keep track of which store their inventory is headed to—a plus for those businesses that have multiple locations.



Additional functionality that can be monitored with a POS system is how much employees are working, when they are clocking out for breaks, and how well they are performing on their job whether it involves using a cash register, or they are stocking shelves. Handling money involves being able to make sure that customers are receiving the correct amount of change, and that the employee also receives the proper payment from the customer. Therefore, not only will these POS systems be able to track the hours an employee works, but they will also be able to determine if the employee is missing or has too much money in their register.



Monitoring the day-to-day operations of any retail store is beneficial to ensuring the longevity of the business, and this can all be done with the help of a POS system. To hear more about Harbortouch America and their retail point of sale systems please visit http://www.harbortouchamerica.com.



About Harbortouch

Harbortouch has everything a person needs when it comes to restaurant or retail businesses that are in need of POS systems. These systems are necessary when it comes to keeping customers happy and running an organization smoothly. Their high performance technology allows for an efficiently run system at an affordable price. As one of the largest POS companies in the United States, they are proud to have handled over 110,000 accounts throughout the nation. They continue to keep up to date with the latest technology so that their POS software is of the highest quality.