Harbortouch America Now Offering Training Tutorial Videos Online for Pizza Parlor Managers

Omaha, NE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- In addition to offering free on-site training for the restaurants and pizza parlors that install an easy-to-use Point of Sale (POS) system to run their business, Harbortouch America is pleased to announce they are now offering tutorials on their website for the employees and managers of those restaurants and pizza shops. These videos will help managers to become more familiar with the operations of their POS system. POS systems from Harbortouch America come complete with a receipt printer, cash drawer, bar code reader to easily scan items, and touch screen monitor to quickly sort through the various menu options. Managers can track their business remotely from any area with Wi-Fi access, utilizing iPads, cell phones, or laptops.



When setting up the POS system from Harbortouch, these tutorial videos will walk the restaurant owners or managers through adding menu items to the system, creating and editing discounts depending on the daily specials, tracking the clock of the employees, and even how to customize the appearance of the various screens. Installing a POS system will benefit the success of any business. From its easy-to-use features and design, Harbortouch America offers a free lifetime warranty to ensure 100 percent customer satisfaction. Communication won’t be a problem in the workplace any longer as all orders will be readily available on the POS system for the cooks and chefs to see exactly what they have to make. No longer will orders be mixed up or will drivers get lost. With the POS system, the manager will be able to tell exactly where any order was placed into the system wrong and the employee who made the mistake.



These tutorial videos will also show those individuals that answer the phones at pizza parlors how to take an order without writing anything down. The touchscreen will enable those employees to manage pick-up and delivery orders, take the phone number and street address down on the POS system, and even assign a driver for delivery orders. For more information on the benefits and long-term service of a POS system from Harbortouch America, please call 1-888-404-3356 or visit their website and watch the free tutorial videos to learn more.



About Harbortouch

Harbortouch has everything a person needs when it comes to restaurant or retail businesses that are in need of POS systems. These systems are necessary when it comes to keeping customers happy and running an organization smoothly. Their high performance technology allows for an efficiently run system at an affordable price. As one of the largest POS companies in the United States, they are proud to have handled over 110,000 accounts throughout the nation. They continue to keep up to date with the latest technology so that their POS software is of the highest quality. To hear more please visit http://www.harbortouchamerica.com.