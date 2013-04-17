Harbortouch America Now Offers Pizza POS Systems for Optimize Service

Newcastle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- When it comes to ordering pizza, many customers can be so complex that their order can get confusing, and the price may be more than what they expected it to be. What’s more, pizza shop workers may become overwhelmed with the sizes, toppings, types of crusts, substitutions, and modifications that customers make to their food, thus causing confusion with the final order. The time of taking down orders with a notepad are coming to an end, and to make things easier for themselves and their employees, many business owners are opting for POS systems. Therefore, Harbortouch America, a POS company, is now offering pizza POS systems designed for these shops.



Pizza shop owners who are seeking an easy to use and flawless POS system can now make their orders much easier to read, and implement the orders faster than how they were in the past. Additionally, if the pizzeria provides delivery services, Harbortouch America’s pizza POS systems have caller ID capabilities, the ability to provide directions, as well as management features which allow the order takers to assign certain orders to specific drivers.



When considering a POS system, it may be one of the biggest investments a pizza shop owner makes, but the perks can be endless. No longer will pizza shop owners be scrambling to make amends for orders that were taken improperly, and no longer will they have the hassle of deciphering notes on an illegible or dirty piece of paper. What’s more, Harbortouch America’s pizza POS systems can also serve as a customer database that is ideal for marketing purposes, customer loyalty programs, and more. Last but not least, Harbortouch America also offers tutorials for many of their POS systems and business owners will be able to easily add, remove, or make changes to their menu or database at any time. To hear more about their pizza POS systems, please visit http://www.harbortouchamerica.com, or give Harbortouch America a call at 1-888-488-3156.



About Harbortouch

Harbortouch has everything a person needs when it comes to restaurant or retail businesses that are in need of POS systems. These systems are necessary when it comes to keeping customers happy and running an organization smoothly. Their high performance technology allows for an efficiently run system at an affordable price. As one of the largest POS companies in the United States, they are proud to have handled over 110,000 accounts throughout the nation. They continue to keep up to date with the latest technology so that their POS software is of the highest quality.