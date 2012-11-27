Harbortouch - Buoyed by Winning Three Business Awards for Its POS System

Stanhope, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- Harbortouch , seasoned veterans in the credit card industry, and fast-growing point of sale systems (POS) providers, announced that they have thus far captured three prestigious business awards in 2012: A Stevie Award presented by The American Business Awards, another bestowed upon them by the Golden Bridge Business Awards, and most recently a third award conferred by Best in Biz Awards.



Bill Hamilton, owner of http://harbortouchharbor.com/ , an authorized reseller for the parent company, Harbortouch, is excited by the company’s success and favorable recognition:



“We are thrilled to have won this type of acclaim from these groups as it underscores the value of our product line and our collective commitment to satisfy the needs of our customer base. We serve thousands of businesses across the nation, with our unparalleled approach of offering an affordable POS system to restaurants, retail, and hospitality businesses that includes no up-front cost for the merchants. It is great to be recognized by our peers for the Harbortouch POS and for our innovative approach.” Hamilton said.



Harbortouch, was presented the Bronze Stevie Award for best new product and service in the business-to-business products category. The American Business Awards, considered one of the country’s premier business awards programs, selected Harbortouch from hundreds of entries, including a myriad of public to private, for profit and non-profit businesses nationwide.



Likewise the Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards is an industry and peers recognition program that honors the best companies in every major industry from large to small in North America, Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin-America. The awards are primarily based on organizational performance, innovations, products and services, and leadership teams.



The Best in Biz Awards’ judges, comprised of members of the press and industry analysts, touted Harbortouch as the Silver Winner in the Small or Medium Business Product of the Year. The independent panel, representing a number of prestigious business and technology publications, such as ABC, Businessweek, Computerworld, Entrepreneur, and Forbes, selected Harbortouch from hundreds of entries.



To celebrate winning the aforementioned awards , HarborTouchHarbor.com is offering a $100.00 signing bonus with the activation of a Harbortouch POS system..



“We thought it would be nice to offer rewards for our awards to our restaurant, retail, and hospitality merchants. We came up with the incentive of, “Strike Gold with Harbortouch”, and decided to offer the hundred dollar signing bonus to have a little fun,” Hamilton stated.



An incentive is very nice, especially in this tough economy, but there are many other benefits offered by the Harbortouch, point of sale system. While there are many options and outlets to obtain the Harbortouch POS system, one of the easiest and most cost-effective is with HarbortouchHarbor.com.



Harbortouch offers an all encompassing POS system that serves a dual purpose. First, it streamlines and automates the businesses operations. Second, it offers a reliable debit and credit card processing system that is easy to use by employees.



One of the nation’s largest payment processors, Harbortouch, handles merchant accounts for more than 120,000 business locations and processes in excess of ten billion dollars annually.



“We also deliver a full range of merchant services such as credit and debit card as well as gift card processing.” Hamilton added.



For additional information on the Harbortouch POS system, please visit http://harbortouchharbor.com/ or call, 973-390-0852.



