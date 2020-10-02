Hard Coatings Market 2020 Overview and Competitive Analysis - Techno Coating, Sulzer, Momentive Performance Materials, Zeiss

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2020 -- The Global Hard Coatings Market Research Report 2020-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



The global Hard Coatings market is valued at US$ 573.9 million in 2020 is expected to reach US$ 794.4 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026.



Top leading Companies of Global Hard Coatings Market are Cemecon, IHI Hauzer Techno Coating, Sulzer, Momentive Performance Materials, Zeiss, ASB Industries, Sdc Technologies, Duralar Technologies, Ultra Optics, MBI Coatings and others.



Industry News



Jun 13, 2018: .SDC Technologies, Inc. (SDC), the recognized global leader in premium, high performance abrasion resistant coating solutions. announced the completed acquisition and integration with LTI Coating Technologies, LLC (LTI), a leader in UV-curing coating technologies. Together these companies offer innovative, premium abrasion, scratch, and chemical resistant coatings for thermal cure, as well as sustainable UV cure coatings suitable for plastics, glass and metal substrates for a wide range of markets.



Hard coatings are used for coating the lenses to make them scratch resistant thereby, improving the durability and longevity. Hard coatings find applications in cutting tools, decorative coatings, optics, gears, bearings, cams, cylinders, hydraulic and pneumatic components, injection moulding dies, implants and firearms.



The rapid development of the healthcare market across the globe is one of the major factors expected to fuel the growth of the global hard coatings market throughout the forecast period. In addition, the growing awareness among consumers regarding the efficiency and benefits of using hard coatings is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the market in the next few years. The rising focus on new product development, innovations, and research and development activities is estimated to generate lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the global hard coatings market in the next few years.



Product Segments of the Hard Coatings Market on the basis of Types are:

Carbon

Oxide

Multicomponent Paint



Application Segments of the Hard Coatings Market on the basis of Applications are:

Transport

Medical

Food Manufacturing

Sporting Goods

Other



Regional Analysis For Hard Coatings Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the Hard Coatings Market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.



The researchers have studied the market in-depth and have developed important segments such as product type, application, and region. Each and every segment and its sub-segments are analyzed based on their market share, growth prospects, and CAGR. Each market segment offers in-depth, both qualitative and quantitative information on market outlook.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this.



