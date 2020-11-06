Hard Disc Drive Market Players to Reset Their Production Strategies Post 2020 in an Effort to Compensate for Heavy Loss Incurred Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2020 -- In recent past it has been observed that the Hard disk drive market is negatively affected, driven by falling sales in the PC market. But a trend that helped to boost the market growth is the innovation of high-storage portable external hard disks. Hard disk drive market is directly affected by the flash-based SSDs. In now days the adaptation of flash based SSDs in Laptops and personal computers continue at pace and continue to eat into traditional Hard disk drive market and prices are likely to continue to drop in the coming years.



A hard disk drive is apparatus that controls the positioning reading and writing of the hard disk which furnishes data storage. The hard disk drive are largest data storage devices in computers. Hard disk drives can be founded in desktop computers, mobile devices, consumer electronics and enterprise storage arrays in data centers.



Hard Disk DriveMarket: Drivers and Challenges



Increasing demand and adaptation in cloud storage and other enterprise applications, driving the growth of the Hard disk and drive market. Moreover, stabilization in laptop market is the reason behind increase in sale and shipment of hard disk drive market. Data storage segment is now shifting towards the cloud storage, it is positively effecting the Hard disk drive market. Mobile phone market and laptop market are stabilized and growing since last few years. Si it is expected that the growth of these two market will positively affect Hard disk drive market.



Reduction in demand of Personal computers and notebook further restraints the growth of global hard disk drive market.



Hard Disk Drive Market: Segmentation



Segmentation on the basis of Type:



Internal Hard Disk Drive



External Hard Disk Drive



Segmentation on the basis of Applications:



Computers/Laptops



Mobile



Others



Segmentation on the basis of Storage capacity:



500 GB

1 TB

More than 1TB

Segmentation on the basis of End-user:



Individual



Commercial



Key Contracts



In November 2015, Fujitsu Limited acquired French software company UShareSoft. The company made this acquisition to grow its cloud business.



Key Players



Key players of global hard disk drive market are Western Digital Technologies, Seagate Technology LLC, TOSHIBA CORPORATION. In 2014, Western Digital Technologies. Other prominent vendors in global hard disk drive marker are Buffalo Americas, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., Dell, Lenovo and Transcend Information, Inc. etc.



Hard Disk Drive market: Regional Outlook



On the basis of regions, Hard disk drive Market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa. North America and Western Europe Hard disk drive market is predominantly mature as compared to the other regional market as they are fast in the adoption of technology and due to the presence of various key manufacturers.



Hard disk drive market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan and China and India are expected to possess maximum potential in the forecast period. Hard disk drive Market in Latin America and Middle East and Africa are also projected to witness positive growth during the forecast period.



The report covers exhaustive analysis on:



Market Segments



Market Dynamics



Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 - 2016



Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027



Value Chain



Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges



Competition & Companies involved



Market Drivers and Restraints



Regional analysis for Privacy Management Tools Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:



North America Market



US



Canada



Latin America Market



Argentina



Mexico



Brazil



Rest of Latin America



Western Europe Market



Germany



France



U.K.



Spain



Italy



Nordic



Benelux



Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe Market



Poland



Russia



Asia Pacific Market



Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ)



China



India



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific



Japan Market



Middle East and Africa Market



GCC Countries



North Africa



South Africa



Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.



Report Highlights:



Detailed overview of parent market



Changing market dynamics in the industry



In-depth market segmentation



Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value



Recent industry trends and developments



Competitive landscape



Strategies of key players and products offered



Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth



A neutral perspective on market performance



Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.