Key Drivers



The rising demand for data storage facilities in several companies is a key driver responsible for the growth of the hard disk drive market size. Hard disk drive players are heavily investing in technological enhancements to provide more efficient and reliable data storage facilities. According to the hard disk drive industry outlook, telecom and ICT sectors are rapidly expanding on their R&D activities regarding the digital transformation. Players have developed helium hard disk drives to provide higher sequential data transfer rates with advanced areal density. It also decreases the demand for air-filled hard disk drives as they are extremely expensive, very unstable, and harmful to the environment. These advancements will drive the growth of the hard disk drive market. The emergence of the COVID-19 crisis has positively impacted the demand for hard disk drives by numerous companies due to the rising digital working operations. The high adoption of hard disk drives acts as an important part of bolstering the growth of the market.



Hard Disk Drive Market 's leading Manufacturers:



- Western Digital Corporation

- Toshiba

- Seagate Technology LLC

- Transcend Information, Inc.

- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

- ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.

- Buffalo Americas, Inc.

- Intel Corporation

- Micron Technology, Inc.

- Kingston Technology Company, Inc.



Drive Type Segment Drivers



Based on the drive type, the market is segmented into portable HDDs, desktop HDDs, and network-attached storage HDDs. The network-attached storage HDDs is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the strong adoption of 5G and 4G network technologies. In addition to this, the rising usage of tablets, smartphones, and laptops is producing a high volume of digital data. All these factors are accelerating the growth of the market.



Hard Disk Drive Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Type:



- Portable HDDs

- Desktop HDDs

- Network-Attached Storage HDDs



Segmentation by Storage Capacity:



- Less Than 250GB

- 250GB – 1TB

- Above 1TB Others



Segmentation by Drive Interface:



- USB 3.0

- USB 2.0

- USB 3.1 Gen1

- USB 3.1 Gen2

- Ethernet

- Others



Segmentation by Power Source:



- Small Facility

- AC Adapter

- USB Port

- eSATA Bus

- Plug-in



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



