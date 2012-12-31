Hard Drive Data Recovery Software for Jpeg and Bmp Files Releases

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- The name "JPEG" stands for Joint Photographic Experts Group, the name of the committee that created the JPEG standard and also other standards.



In computing, JPEG (named after the Joint Photographic Experts Group who created the standard) is a commonly used method of compression for photographic images. The degree of compression can be adjusted, allowing a selectable tradeoff between storage size and image quality. JPEG typically achieves 10:1 compression with little perceptible loss in image quality.



JPEG compression is used in a number of image file formats. JPEG/Exif is the most common image format used by digital cameras and other photographic image capture devices; along with JPEG/JFIF, it is the most common format for storing and transmitting photographic images on the World Wide Web. These format variations are often not distinguished, and are simply called JPEG.



JPEG is also not well suited to files that will undergo multiple edits, as some image quality will usually be lost each time the image is decompressed and recompressed, particularly if the image is cropped or shifted, or if encoding parameters are changed ¨C see digital generation loss for details. To avoid this, an image that is being modified or may be modified in the future can be saved in a lossless format such as PNG, and a copy exported as JPEG for distribution.



The file format known as 'JPEG Interchange Format' (JIF) is specified in Annex B of the standard. However, this "pure" file format is rarely used, primarily because of the difficulty of programming encoders and decoders that fully implement all aspects of the standard and because of certain shortcomings of the standard:



- Color space definition

- Component sub-sampling registration

- Pixel aspect ratio definition



