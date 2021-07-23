Hard Money Loans vs. Cash Offers in the 2021 Housing Market

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2021 -- When talking about placing an offer on a home, hard money loans are good for those investing, searching for short-term purchasing options, or looking to renovate an investment property. While all-cash offers bring heat to the market, they need to verify funds, something hard money lenders in Florida can do much easier. Cash offers will have to show bank statements providing proof of what is currently in the banking account and must show it has been there for a while. Hard money offers have to show the lender's pre-approval letter.



Hard money loans have higher rates than commercial loans, so for short-term lenders looking to invest in property, this is a great solution as it can help you land the property you want much faster. If you are purchasing a property with an all-cash offer, then your biggest challenge will remain: having to come up with funding and making it all readily available at the time of purchase. This can reduce liquidity, and a cash offer does not stop other fees from rolling in, such as property taxes, insurance, repairs, HOA fees, and any other costs associated with owning property.



Buying cash is a popular option now. Homeowners are looking to up the ante with all-cash offers right off the bat but fail to realize that this can be a burden financially in the future. Hard money lending provides a quick and fairly simple alternative to commercial mortgage loan in Florida options that involve purchasing a property with cash.