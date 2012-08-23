Hard Science Fiction Book Series Released with Several Novel Technologies

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2012 -- SavAlphaSci LLC today announces the release of Artificial Star: The Trilogy by author Axel Franklin Moen.



The Artificial Star series is an innovative form of hard science fiction with several novel technologies, presented throughout the volumes. Covered topics include Off-Earth energy, Future Weaponry, On-Earth Technologies and relationships between Energy, Black Holes and Galaxy Structure.



“This book is vitally important,” says Moen – who is excited to announce the launch of his new literary series.



He continues, “The books contain a lot of concepts that have never before been presented, in any medium.”



Since its launch, the series has garnered rave reviews.



“Great book! It is a treasure trove of funky concepts. The originality of content is impressive... a very exciting read,” says one reader, providing a review for Amazon.com



The following volumes are included in Artificial Star: The Trilogy: 1) Artificial Star: The Energy Race of the Late 21st Century, 2) Artificial Star 2: The Dark Ships, and 3) Artificial Star 3: Lightning Tech vs. Dark Matter Apps.



The entire series by Axel Franklin Moen is available for $9.99 via Amazon.com. Additional information can be found at http://www.offearthenergy.com.



About the Author: Axel Franklin Moen

Axel Franklin Moen is a business executive with a passion for innovation and the physical sciences.