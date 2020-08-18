Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/18/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Hard Seltzer Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Hard Seltzer Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Hard Seltzer. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Anheuser-Busch InBev (Belgium), Barefoot Cellars (United States), Blue Marble (United States), Boathouse Beverage Co. (United States), White Claw Seltzer Works (United States), Future Proof Brands LLC (United States), CUTWATER SPIRITS (United States), Ficks & Co. (United States), HIGH NOON SPIRITS COMPANY (United States), Kona Brewing Co. (United States) and Lift Bridge Brewing Co. (United States).



Hard seltzer, hard sparkling water or spiked seltzer is a type of highball drink containing carbonated water, alcohol, and often fruit flavoring. In the United States the alcohol is usually made by fermenting cane sugar; sometimes malted barley is used. Hard seltzer products outside of the United States have been found to use either neutral spirit, or fermentation of fruit. The alcohol by volume is around 5% and the calorie-content is relatively low.



Market Drivers

- Rising Demand for Low Content Alcoholic Beverages

- New Product Launches by Key Operating Companies

- The Hard Seltzer Category Has Seen Immense Expansion Due To Its Booming Social Media Presence and Pop Culture Buzz



Market Trend

- Consumers Are Exploring Elevated Taste Experiences

- Pandemic Purchasing and Seasonality Propelling Hard Seltzer



Restraints

- An Availability of Substitute Products



Opportunities

- Upsurging Demand from Untapped Markets



The Global Hard Seltzer Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (ABV More Than 5, ABV Less Than 5), Distribution Channel (On-trade, Off-trade), Flavors (Pineapple Passionfruit, Peach & Nectarine, Strawberry & Guava, Cherry & Cranberry, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Hard Seltzer Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Hard Seltzer market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Hard Seltzer Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Hard Seltzer

Chapter 4: Presenting the Hard Seltzer Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Hard Seltzer market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



