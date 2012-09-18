Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- Demand for hard surface flooring is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years as a result of the rebound in housing completions, residential improvements, and repair expenditures. The hard surface flooring market is benefiting from the recovery after recession in flooring remodeling and advancements in building construction spending. The residential market driven by the revolution in housing industry is one of the major factors driving this market. Gains of this market will also be supported by preference for hard surface floorings over carpets and rugs as this type of flooring is much durable and aesthetically pleasing.



Non residential market is also supporting the growth of this market spurred by growth in office, commercial and institutional construction spending. Minimal maintenance requirements and longer durability are some of the major reasons why hard surface floorings are preferred in non-residential market.



Market Segmentation



Segmentation Based on Product type

Resilient Flooring

Vinyl Flooring

Vinyl Sheet

Vinyl Composition Tile

Rubber Flooring

Linoleum Flooring

Cork Flooring

Asphalt Flooring



Non-resilient Flooring

Laminate Flooring

Wood Flooring

Seamless Flooring



Segmentation Based on Market type

Residential Building

Non Residential Building

Transportation Equipments



This research report analyzes this industry based on its different segments and major geographies. This report is a comprehensive analysis of industry growth drivers, industry structure, current trends, restraints, and market projections for the coming years. It includes an analysis of the recent technological developments in hard surface flooring market, Porter’s five force model analysis, and detailed company profiles of the top industry players. It also includes a review of the micro and macro factors significant from the point of view of the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



The major geographies analyzed under this research study are North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.



The key players dominating this market are Alloc, American Biltrite Incorporated, American Marazzi Tile, Anderson Hardwood Floors, Apex Foodservice Matting, Armstrong World Industries Incorporated, Beaulieu International Group NV, Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated, Berry Group, Biltrite Corporation, Burke Industries, Pfleiderer AG, Roppe Corporation, RPM International Incorporated, Shaw Industries Group, SpectraTurf, Stankiewicz International, Stonhard, Surface America, Superior Manufacturing Group Incorporated, Tarkett SAS, Tembec Incorporated, TOLI Corporation, Uniboard Canada, UnilinBA, VPI Corporation, Witex Flooring Products GmbH, Zickgraf Hardwood Flooring USA, and others.



