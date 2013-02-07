Hardcore Skeptic's Compelling New Book Proves Nothing Is Safe from Doubt and Ridicule

Carlisle, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- From doctors and business leaders to royal households and the egg industry, author Marc Berlin has always been skeptical of those in positions of authority. Summing it all up in a fun and whimsical way, one hundred “hallowed” institutions become the subjects of Berlin’s pointed finger in his latest book.



‘The Skeptic’s Handbook’ ridicules and questions its targets, but all in the name of good fun and amusement.



Synopsis:



Some people are skeptical about religion. Others about politics. And still others about romance. But what about those who sniff out pure BS on just about everything? Now they have the only resource they'll ever need to guide them through an irreverent look at the "big questions" that have intrigued all of mankind for centuries: thought-provoking inquiries from "What's the Worst Country in the World?" to "Can I Predict When I Will Die?" and everything in between. The Skeptic's Handbook pulls no punches, and no topic is off limits. But rather than offend, it simply makes you laugh as you realize that ultimately the dumbest thing we can do is to take life too seriously.



Why miss out on the absurdity of it all, when that can be such a big part of the fun? Filled with one-page reflections, each designed to answer a "profound" question (such as "Are There Any Jews in Mongolia?"), this indispensable resource will leave you marveling at the foolish nonsense of a world that somehow manages to function despite the often bizarre machinations of a species known as homo sapiens.



Laughter really can sometimes be the best medicine...though a hard-core skeptic will be quick to point out that medication is just as likely to kill you.



As the author explains, his book could serve as an important antidote to America’s growing close-minded stubbornness.



“America has become openly Orwellian, in that everything seems to be sacrosanct and off-limits to serious questioning. The most innocuous critique of almost anything is now deemed controversial,” says Berlin.



He continues, “The serious critic today is dangerously close to becoming extinct. That is why I have decided to sit down at my typewriter and do something about it.”



Since its release, the book has attracted a string of rave reviews.



“Droll with a capital "D"! A great read - real page-turner....I couldn't put it down once I started reading. Also nicely bound and printed,” says Ungawa, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader, Scooter, was equally as impressed, saying, “This was a funny book a friend gave me whilst I was on holiday in Africa. I was terribly depressed because we hadn't successfully shot any wildlife. But then I read this and it perked me up. Later that day we bagged 4 impala.”



With two humor books already completed, including ‘That Cloud Looks Like Jesus’ (“A unique sense of humor”-Midwest Review of Books), Berlin has recently announced that he is currently writing a third book, about Barack Obama. Set to cover many of the same iconoclastic themes, fans of his existing works are urged to keep their ears to the ground for any upcoming announcements about its release.



In the meantime, ‘The Skeptic’s Handbook’ (BB Books) is now available from Amazon: http://amzn.to/WLEBq8



About the Author: Marc Berlin

Marc Berlin grew up in Marblehead, Massachusetts. After attending Penn and Columbia University, he became a social worker, a media executive, and a filmmaker. He currently lives with his wife, Heidi, near Concord, Mass.



When not writing satire, he takes long walks in the cranberry bogs near his home. He has no pets.